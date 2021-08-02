REGION – The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus is pleased to announce its return from the 2020 pandemic hiatus to perform at local churches in West Brattleboro, Acworth, and Grafton next weekend, Aug. 12-14.

The chorus sings a variety of numbers in four-part harmony in the tradition of the Yankee Male Chorus, which sang in southern Vermont and New Hampshire for 65 years. Selections are taken from musical theater, vintage pop, spirituals, and patriotic numbers. This year we’ll be singing “Steal Away,” “This is My Country,” “Oklahoma!,” and “Sweet Caroline” – with audience participation – among others. It will be a very enjoyable evening!

The chorus is conducted by Ken Olsson of Jamaica, Vt., Malcomb Hamblett of Weston, Vt., and Elmer Jeorg of Brick, N.J. The accompanist is Amy Cann of Westminster West, Vt. Singers hail from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

All concerts are free and open to the public. On Thursday, Aug. 12, the first performance will be presented at the First Congregational Church at 880 Western Avenue in West Brattleboro. Friday and Saturday night concerts will be at the Acworth Community Church on Turkey Shoot Road in Acworth, N.H. and the Grafton Community Church in Grafton, Vt., respectively. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, a free-will offering to defray the costs of the hosting church will be collected.

For further information, visit the Chorus website, Facebook page @ttbbnortheast. You may also email lambert323@gmail.com or call 802-463-2271.