Men’s chorus returns for 2024 concert tour

REGION – The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus is pleased to announce its return to perform at local churches in Keene, Acworth, and Chester during the Aug. 8-10 weekend.

The chorus sings a variety of numbers in four-part harmony in the tradition of the Yankee Male Chorus, which sang in southern Vermont and New Hampshire for 65 years. Selections are taken from musical theater, vintage pop, rock, country, spirituals, hymns, and patriotic genres. This year we’ll be singing “God Bless America,” “My Special Angel,” “There is Nothing Like a Dame” from “South Pacific,” and “Sweet Caroline” with audience participation, among others. It will be a very enjoyable evening.

The chorus eagerly accepts local singers to their group. They offer a program for high school and college singers to earn a stipend/scholarship for their participation, starting at $250 for first-year singers. Choral singing experience is helpful. Community service credit may also be possible. Youth are accepted right up to and including the first concert day. Practice occurs at on Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Community members and youth are encouraged to look into this opportunity, as commitment is small and rewards are great.

The chorus is conducted by Michael Wright, conductor of the Catskill Glee Club in Catskill, N.Y., and accompanied by Kate Butterfield, retired choral director at Keene Middle School in Keene, N.H. Singers hail from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

All concerts are free and open to the public. On Thursday, Aug. 8, the first performance will be presented at the Keene United Church of Christ, at 23 Central Square in Keene. Friday and Saturday night concerts will be at the Acworth Community Church on Turkey Shoot Road in Acworth, N.H., and the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main Street in Chester, Vt., respectively. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. A freewill offering to be contributed to charity or defray the costs of the hosting church will be collected.

For further information, visit the chorus website at www.singingvacation.org, or their Facebook page @ttbbnortheast. You may also email lambert323@gmail.com, or call 802-463-2271.