Men’s Chorus 2022 tour

REGION – The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus is pleased to announce its return to perform at local churches in Newfane, Charlestown and Chester the weekend of Aug. 11 through 13.

The Chorus sings a variety of numbers in four-part harmony in the tradition of the Yankee Male Chorus, which sang in southern Vermont and New Hampshire for 65 years. Selections are taken from musical theater, vintage pop, rock, country, spirituals, and patriotic genres. This year we’ll be singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lida Rose” from “The Music Man,” and “Sweet Caroline,” among others.

The Chorus is conducted by Michael Wright, of the Catskill Glee Club, Catskill, N.Y., and Walt Sayre, Director of Music of St. James Episcopal Church, Keene, N.H. Singers hail from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

All concerts are free and open to the public. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the first performance will be presented at the Newfane Congregational Church at 11 Church St. in Newfane, Vt. Friday and Saturday night concerts will be at the Charlestown Congregational Church at 71 Main St. in Charlestown, N.H. and the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St. in Chester, Vt., respectively. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. An offering to be contributed to charity or defray the costs of the hosting church will be collected.