Meeting to plan 2024 Apple Blossom Cotillion

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is holding a public organizational meeting for a potential 2024 Apple Blossom Cotillion. The Hospital has been recruiting for a new director or directors to lead the cotillion. Several members of the community have now come forward to express interest in sharing ideas on how we can organize the cotillion for 2024. A meeting is set for Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at Springfield Hospital. If you are interested in attending this or future meetings, please contact Sandy Peplau, Project Manager, Marketing and Development, for details. You can reach Sandy at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldhospital.org.