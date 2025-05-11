Meet the filmmakers of the Andrews Inn documentary

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Come to the Rockingham Public Library on Thursday, May 22, at 6 p.m., to meet local independent filmmaker Heather Holloway (Letter H Film & Media) and local historian Gail Golec (The Secret Life of Death Podcast) as they discuss their new documentary project about the history of the of Andrews Inn, a gay-friendly bar and hotel, open from 1974-1984 in the downtown area of Bellows Falls, Vt. Holloway and Golec will present a brief history of the inn, discuss their vision for the documentary project, and conclude by opening the floor to questions or memories of the inn. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.