May Festival returns to the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We are pleased to be able to carefully plan gathering again for the 9th May Festival at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse on 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield. Mark your calendars for May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We missed not seeing each other last year at this fun outdoor event and meeting new people who set up vendor tables or stopped by to enjoy music, food, plants, flea market, and other offerings.

We will have music by the Springfield Stringers and Bill Brink! Beverages and wrapped homemade muffins and cookies will be available.

This prime location is a great spot to set up your flea market or craft table. Flea market and craft booth vendor spaces are available and tables can be rented.

Festival is a rain or shine event. Booth space is 10-by-10 feet and vendors must provide their own canopies and plan accordingly for the weather. Set up time on May 29 is 7:30-8:45 a.m. Vendors may drive up to their booth space for unloading. Contact uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com, dkemble@vermontel.net, or call 802-324-9465.

The state of Vermont has approved outdoor gatherings with safety guidelines that we will all follow. See https://apps.health.vermont.gov/COVID/faq/#4761.