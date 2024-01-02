Maura Shawn Scanlin at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present fiddler, singer, and songwriter Maura Shawn Scanlin and her band at Next Stage on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

Maura Shawn Scanlin is making a name for herself among the Celtic and acoustic music scenes across the country. Her playing, hailed for its inventiveness, fluidity, and tone, brings together influences from Ireland, Scotland, and the American South, where she grew up. Touring actively with her duo Rakish and string quartet Rasa String Quartet, Maura has also shared the stage with many cornerstone musicians in the Celtic music world including Seamus Egan, Maeve Gilchrist, Judy Collins, and Hanneke Cassel. Maura is a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion, a Glenfiddich Fiddle Champion, and is touring for the first time under her own name, following the release of her debut full-length solo album. Her band features Conor Hearn on guitar (Rakish), Adam Hendey on bouzouki (The Fire), and Julian Pinelli on fiddle (Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, The Foreign Landers).

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.