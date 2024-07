CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On July 12, at 6 p.m., the Matsiko World Orphan Choir will give a concert hosted by St. Luke’s Mission Theatre, at 176 Main Street in Charlestown. The choir brings together orphaned and vulnerable children to share their story of turning the pain of loss, hunger, and hopelessness into personal empowerment through music, dance, and storytelling. Come and hear the unifying power of music to uplift every child, bringing joy to all who listen. A freewill offering will be taken.