Martha Nichols’ “Mountain Sea and Sky” show at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery introduces their newest solo show, Martha Nichols “Mountain Sea and Sky,” open from April 7 to May 8. The oil paintings exhibit will be available on CSAG’s online viewing room at www.canalstreetartgallery.com. On April 17 at 6 p.m., don’t miss the Third Friday Gallery Night Live with Martha, streaming on CSAG’s Facebook.

Martha Nichols has worked as a professional and master of the arts and humanities for six decades, with illuminative careers in literature, English, fine art, and painting. Nichols has studied and earned degrees at Antioch College, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Bard College, and the Self Realization Fellowship. With many notable exhibitions in Philadelphia and the Northeast, including the Southern Vermont Arts Center, Nichols’s work is in numerous museums, universities, and private collections. Since relocating to Andover, Vt., Martha continues her life’s work as a professor and artist.

“Color, light and, more recently, sound are my primary interests,” says Nichols. “We are surrounded by ever changing light, color, and sound as we go about our days in the landscape. I explore the vast variety of colors which I can mix, and their interactions with each new painting. The elements of the landscape or sky are used as a foundation for the design of each piece. It evolves from there until I am satisfied that some sense of glowing color has been achieved. My interest in obtaining a glow of color really comes from my meditation experience. Light and color in the landscape ultimately act as metaphors for inner exploration, as I continue to grow through meditation.”

Due to Covid-19, CSAG is allowing parties of two people to view the gallery in person at a time.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, Vt., is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.