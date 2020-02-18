March classes at Fletcher Farm School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts on Route 103 South in Ludlow has announced the following classes.

Fantasy Felting with Sue Carey, March 7-8

This is an opportunity for students to explore wool felting and their own ideas to create a unique piece from their imagination. There will also be discussions on wool, fibers, felting, and the ergonomics of craft. The small group setting is ideal for sharing and learning.

Introduction to Fly Tying and Flies for New England Waters with Peggy Brenner, March 14

Learn the basic skills to tie flies, as well as create a half-dozen or more flies to use to catch fish in New England with an award-winning instructor. A combination of fresh and saltwater fish will be covered. Depending on the skills of the class, we may go a bit beyond the beginner stage.

Weave a Crown or a Fancy Lady Basket with Dona Nazarenko, March 15-16

Both natural and dyed reeds are used to make these two large baskets. The crown basket will have a round base; the fancy lady basket will have a square base. Both offer a variety of basketry techniques and added embellishments. Sign up for one day or both.

Handmade Stories with Angie Follensbee-Hall, March 21-22 and 28-29

Stories can come to us from our inner self, or they might arrive as messages from the collected stories of others. This is a hand papermaking, collage, and book-building workshop. Participants will make their own handmade papers with embossing and embedded materials. Once dry, participants will paint and collage these pages with our own personal stories or narratives, either written, typed, or collaged from other sources. Simple bookbinding techniques will be included to create our very own handmade-from-scratch art book.

Beginner Pysanky with Shannon Wallis, March 22

Learn the ancient Ukranian Easter egg art of pysanky. Since pagan times, Ukrainians have decorated eggs to welcome spring. In this class, you will learn how to divide an egg, use hot beeswax applied with a kitsky funnel to draw on the egg over a succession of aniline dyes and create two beautiful eggs.

Monoprinting Fabric with Margaret Sheehan, March 28-29

Using common household tools, some plastic, and fabric paint, you will learn the techniques of applying your personal mark to fabric. Masking, stenciling, brayer painting, paint removal, and stamping will also be covered. Experimentation is encouraged. Come take a day to play in the studio.

Our summer term brochure should be reaching area mailboxes by the end of March. For those of you who like to plan your summers now, you can find the brochure on our website at www.fletcherfarm.org/schedule/SUM2020.html. We are working on a new website that should be ready soon, but if you are interested in a class before we finish the new website, call our office at 802-228-8770. Our office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.