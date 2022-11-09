Mandeville and Richards at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards will play the Stage 33 Live listening room on Sunday, Nov. 20 in a 3 p.m. matinee, the final show of their fall tour. The highly regarded multi-instrumentalist couple write poetic songs with distinctive harmonies reflecting their personal experiences as factory workers, teachers, community organizers, and natives of post-industrial mill towns. They’ve released seventeen albums and tour consistently throughout the United States and Canada, accompanying themselves on guitar, harmonica, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass, and clarinet in captivating and uplifting performance.

There will be no opener to this performance. A timely arrival is strongly advised. Tickets are available in advance through www.stage33live.com, which reserves a chair up front, or at the door. Seating is limited to 40. The event will be recorded and filmed.

The Covid-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.