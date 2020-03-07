Mandalas from nature at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to bring you a show of mandala creations by photographer Gene Parulis now through April 29.

Gene sees the possibilities in simple nature forms and is able to turn them into magnificent works of art. The longer you look at them, the more you see. Bring the whole family, as all will enjoy looking for all sorts of interesting manifestations.

You are invited to the reception Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Gene will talk about and show how he evolves a simple photo into a mandala.

Gene has been taking pictures and making images since childhood. He is a professor of comparative religion and mythology and an avid traveler.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.