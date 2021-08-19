“Mandalas from Nature” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to bring you a show of mandala creations by photographer Gene Parulis from Aug. 4 through Sept. 8.

Gene sees the possibilities in simple nature forms and is able to turn them into magnificent works of art. The longer you look at them the more you see. He has created a booklet that explains the process. You might like to try doing this yourself.

Bring the whole family, as all will enjoy looking for all sorts of interesting manifestations. These photos are amazing.

Gene has been taking pictures and making images since childhood. He is a professor of comparative religion and mythology and an avid traveler.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or like us on Facebook. Handicapped accessible.