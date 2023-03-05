Manchester Library hosts hybrid rare book talk

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give an in-person and virtual presentation on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery St., in Manchester Center, Vt. Ken will discuss the value of old and rare books.

Ken, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (www.brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner. Ken will discuss growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts. He has many fascinating anecdotes to share about private and institutional collecting as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. There is also a Q&A session at the conclusion of his talk. Following the talk and question-and-answer session, Ken will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.

To contact the library about this event, please visit www.mclvt.org/event/antiquarian-books-antiques-roadshow-with-kenneth-gloss/.

For further information about this talk and more about book-collecting, appraisals, and future free and open talks, call the store toll-free at 800-447-9595, or visit their website, www.brattlebookshop.com. To learn of some of Ken’s more fun and unique finds, listen to Brattlecast, his new podcast: www.brattlebookshop.com/brattlecast (also available on iTunes: www.itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/brattlecast/id1295728623?mt=2).