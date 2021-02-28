Making no-knit Bernie mittens

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Bernie Sanders and his mittens have generated countless memes and have given all of us something to smile about. On Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m., Neighborhood Connections is opening its doors for a limited in-person workshop on making Bernie Mittens out of old sweaters.

Heidi Root, one of the agency’s front desk volunteer, is going to lead the workshop. Participants need to supply a washed and machine-dried sweater. Heidi will provide the pattern, sewing needles, and thread.

If you would like to attend, call 802-824-4343 to sign up. Only 10 people will be accommodated in a safe, socially distanced environment. Masks are required.