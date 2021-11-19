SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT invites you to join Christine Mix via Zoom, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to make your own winter holiday crafts, decorations, and gifts.

Discover new and old ideas to make your own winter holiday cards, decorations and crafts, such as ornaments, small swags, paper lanterns, little boxes, etc. while using natural materials found in nature and around the home. These can include pinecones, balsam, birch bark, along with ribbons, craft paper, watercolor paper, and wooden ornaments or crafts that can be colored or painted using colored pencils, markers, watercolor, or acrylic paint – whatever you have in your art kit at home!

Enjoy the comraderie of working with others without having to travel somewhere. You will share fun ideas and activities, which you can work on during and after class.

Chris’ workshops are always fun. She is great to work with. Register by Wednesday, Dec. 8 with your email address so Chris can send you the link.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.