Community invited to make rainbows of solidarity

REGION – Make a rainbow. Print one out or draw your own, color it, and hang it in your door or window. The idea is to honor and thank all our medical workers and all essentials workers everywhere. Rainbows are full of hope and are a symbol that the storm is over. Rainbows and hearts represent that we are forever grateful to our medical and other essential workers with the hope of health and goodwill to all. Connect and lift up our community – kids enjoy creating them as well.

This idea was submitted by Bob and Kim Ray of Londonderry, Vt.