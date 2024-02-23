Make a pine needle basket at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Irene Dizes is offering a fun, two-day Pine Needle Basket Workshop at Gallery at the VAULT on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day, with a break for lunch.

You will be using a walnut slice as the center. Around it, you will learn to use two easy stitches, along with how to add beads. A sample is in the front window at VAULT. From creating this basket, you will have the skill to continue making creative pine needle baskets.

Irene has always had a passion for creating simple, elegant clothing and unique wearable art along with pine needle basket-making and bead jewelry. Her love of color, design, and fiber has especially developed her interests. Irene is a joy to work with.

Please bring a pen and paper for notes, small sharp scissors, small pliers, and a plastic bag to put your work in. There is a discounted registration for gallery members, and a materials fee.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org, or the gallery’s Facebook page. The gallery is ADA accessible.