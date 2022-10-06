“Make a Folk Art Bracelet” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is very pleased to offer “Making A Folk Art Bracelet” with Thomasin Alyxander on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Explore bead weaving with multi-hole beads by stitching a charming bracelet. You will have a choice of style and color.

Alyxander is a wonderful teacher, with lots of jewelry making expertise. This will be a fun, creative experience. There is a members and non-members cost for this class.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, or visit www.galleryvault.org. You can also email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery at 68 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.