Make a bead soup wire cuff bracelet at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Let your creative spark soar as you make a Bead Soup Wire Cuff Bracelet with Thomasin Alyxander (Alyx) at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Create your own original piece of jewelry. Working with brass or copper wire and a variety of glass beads, everyone will make a bracelet as individual as they are. It promises to be lots of fun.

Register by Wednesday, March 8. All materials will be provided, but there is a fee.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,