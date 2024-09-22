Main Street Arts String Band to play at Saxtons River Park

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Park rounds out its Music in the Park series on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., with the Main Street Arts String Band.

Under the direction of Jill Newton, the group offers traditional French Canadian, Celtic, Scandinavian, and American fiddle tunes.

In case of rain, the concert will move across the street to Main Street Arts.

The string band meets at MSA every Wednesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., and welcomes string players of any level of proficiency to sit in on their sessions.

The Saxtons River Park Committee is sponsoring the series, which is open to all.

Notice of rescheduling will be posted on the Saxtons River and Saxtons River Park Facebook pages.