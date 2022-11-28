Main Street Arts seeks storytellers

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Do you have a true-life story to tell or song to sing? In the spirit of public radio’s “The Moth Radio Hour,” Main Street Arts (MSA) is seeking storytellers and singer-songwriters from our local community to present in the sixth “A Night of True Stories,” an MSA event which will be held in our historic Saxtons River theater on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Your story or song should be appropriate for teens and up, derived from your personal experience, and delivered without notes in ten minutes or less. No prior storytelling experience is necessary. There will be two required practice rehearsals prior to the performance, which will be scheduled at a later date. If you would like to participate in this event, please contact Main Street Arts at info@mainstreetarts.org.