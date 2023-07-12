Main Street Arts presents “Ondine,” a mermaid play

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts presents French playwright Jean Giraudoux’s “Ondine,” the tragicomic love story of Hans, a wandering knight, and Ondine, a spirit of the sea, in performances directed by John Hadden, director of last summer’s “Hamlet.” Shows runs on weekends, July 15-30.

Hans has been sent on a quest by his betrothed. In the forest he meets and falls in love with Ondine, who is attracted to the world of mortals and has been raised by an older couple deep in the woods by a lake. Their marriage is wonderful and catastrophic.

By turns satirical, enchanting, and tragic, “Ondine,” written as the Nazis were preparing to occupy Paris, is considered by some to be Giraudoux’s finest work. The play features Sean Roberts and Kimm Johnson as the lovers, and includes a generous handful of beloved faces from past MSA Productions, including David Zucker. David played the King in “Hamlet,” and is back this year to play – the King!

Tickets are discounted for children under 18. Performances are Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.mainstreetarts.org, or at the door.