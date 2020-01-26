Main Street Arts offers winter series of community classes

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is offering a series of community classes to provide a place for the whole family to explore and discover creativity. The opportunity to design and make a decoupage art box to store treasures or give as a gift is the premise of Re-Form Arted Boxes that will meet Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the direction of MSA director and artist Heather Geoffrey. All that is needed for the class are favorite images cut from magazines, photos or old calendars.

A Smash Books workshop Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Gina Cote begins with a simple spiral notebook that participants will alter with collage, memorabilia, pictures, pen doodles, and more to create a way to display pictures, poetry, artwork, life events, travel experiences, and more. The result will be a unique reflection of the creator. All ages and levels of experience are welcome at the workshops.

An ongoing part of the series is the Life Drawing class hosted by MSA artistic director David Stern that meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through March 31. Scholarship assistance is available for these classes, which are meant to involve the whole community.

“Whether you are interested in hands-on-art making, are an experienced artist committed to deepening your art practice, or are looking to feed your child’s creativity, this is the place to get started,” said Geoffrey.

Registration is available by contacting MSA at 802-869-2960 or www.mainstreetarts.org/classes.