Main Street Arts offers life drawing sessions

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is offering a 12-week life drawing studio session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14 and running through March 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The studio session is for artists at all levels who want to practice their skills drawing from live models. There is no formal instruction, but sharing is encouraged and session leader David Stern is available for some instruction.

Different materials will be available different evenings for those wishing to experiment, including Conte crayons, paint sticks, pastels, brush and ink. Further information is available by contacting MSA at 802-869-2960, info@mainstreetarts.org, or www.mainstreetarts.org.