Main Street Arts offers fall classes in theater, art, and more

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – After a hiatus of more than a year, Main Street Arts has a full slate of arts classes for adults and older teens this fall. Offerings include theater, visual arts, writing, movement, and music, all hosted at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River. Come learn about the classes and meet the teachers at an Open House Sunday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. and enjoy a potluck around MSA’s new fire pit. For more information and to register for classes, visit Main Street Art’s website at www.mainstreetarts.org.

In addition to classes, MSA is hosting a number of community gatherings, including a monthly Community Fire for potlucks, conversation, and making friends. A new show will be going up in the art gallery with collage and text by locals Gordon Korstange and Matt Peake. There will be an opening reception and artist talk Friday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. The two will also offer a two-session workshop on collage and writing Oct. 16, and Oct. 23.

Charles Norris-Brown and Jean Cannon are leading figure drawing and watercolor classes, respectively. Catherine Despont offers “Drawing with Words,” a writing class including observation, conversation, reading, and lots of writing. Catherine also hosts “Poetry in the Village,” a monthly Poem Bath where everyone is welcome to speak a poem.

Accomplished actor and director John Hadden leads two theater workshops this fall: “Shakespeare’s Game” and “Theater Lab.” Both courses welcome actors of all levels of experience with the lab including directors and auditors.

Qigong and Feldenkrais bring balance and better health through movement and breathing. John Bohannon brings his popular Saxtons River Qigong practice as a weekly group. Paris Kern introduces our community to Feldenkrais through three different three-hour workshops.

Rounding out the fall offerings is String Band. Jill Newton kept the group going virtually all through the pandemic.

Check out the MSA website for details and to register. Scholarships are available. For the safety of participants and the community, MSA asks that everyone wear a mask while participating in their classes and events. They have requested all staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated and are limiting class size to allow social distancing.