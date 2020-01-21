Magic with Bob at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Being a funny magician is serious business! Come to Springfield Town Library Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. to experience magic right in front of your eyes. Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day at the library with Magic with Bob.

Bob Lisaius has been producing shows for the past 30 years; we know him best as Dinoman. With many experiences in film, TV, radio, and theater and a focus on the Dinoman Science Series, Bob has now added a magic show. Bob has performed from Halifax, Canada to San Diego, USA and many, many places in between.

Most of Bob’s time is centered around performing, digging, and traveling. When not involved in these activities, he is trying to stay warm in chilly Vermont!

“Abracadabra and Alla Peanut Butter Sandwiches! Science in our skills and magic in our hands” Feb. 1 at Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-885-3108 or go to www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.