Mad Agnes at The Peru Church

PERU, Vt. – The Peru Church will host their third summer concert with Mad Agnes on Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Mad Agnes has won hearts on two continents with their signature intricate harmonies, compelling songwriting, and passionate delivery. The genre-bending trio – Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones, and Mark Saunders – creates an exciting, inclusive performance, delivering new original songs, selections from their 13-album catalog, storytelling, and impromptu vocal improv.

In their current iteration, Mad Agnes uses primarily one microphone around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. Their ease with one another on stage invites the audience into their world of human connection and spontaneous fun. Well-crafted instrumentation – using guitars, mandolin, ukulele, piano, melodica, an inventive keyboard, and three-part harmonies as tight as jeans from the dryer – enthralls audiences again and again.

Tickets for all performances are available now through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com, or The Peru Church website at www.theperuchurch.org.

The Peru Church is an amazing, intimate venue for all genres of music, located in the beautiful, historic village of Peru, Vt.