M.O.D. performs at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project continues its bimonthly Local Music & Food series in the Next Stage Cafe with Molly Steinmark’s trio M.O.D. and dinner from the Top of the Hill Grill Friday, Jan. 17.

M.O.D. plays a mix of funk, soul, jazz, hip hop, and R&B, and features Molly on drums and vocals plus a rotating cast of some of the area’s finest musicians. For this concert and dance party, Darby Wolf on keyboards and bass and Dan Thomas on guitar round out the power trio that packs a danceable punch with a full band sound.

The cafe will offer pulled pork and coleslaw, Andouille and blue cheese, and portobello and mozzarella sliders with pickles and chips and a cash bar, starting at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.