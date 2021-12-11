Luminous Crush to release “Incandascent” album

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Lovingly known as “purveyors of dream pop since 2015,” southern Vermont’s Luminous Crush will publically release its fifth collection of original music, titled “Incandescent” Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

The site of this long awaited album drop is to be the newly opened, independent record store, In the Moment Records owned by Teresa and Sujay Patel, located at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, Vt.

The store was previously located on Main street in Brattleboro, but the Patels had always dreamed of bringing this vinyl paradise to the local community scene where they live. They opened doors early this November. Now the dream is real – complete with dream pop.

Ben Campbell and Laura Molinelli of Luminous Crush approached their friends about hosting the CD release party at the store and everyone got excited. After a year and a half of “virtual” experiences, the time seemed ripe to celebrate “Incandescent” in person with a limited pressing of CD and digital download cards.

Surrounded by friends and fans in a very local and physical space, In The Moment Records is the perfect venue. With its reputation as an establishment genuinely devoted to music, fans and collectors of every genre will find sanctuary.

The event will take place in the store from 6-8 p.m. with Luminous Crush, also featuring Christian Heins on bass and Bill Conley on pedal steel and dobro, performing an acoustic set of original material selected from their albums. There will be giveaways throughout the evening as well as the opportunity to take home a CD or download card with purchase from In the Moment Records. Friends and neighbors can make a night of it with fabulous food and drink available right next door at the New American Grill.

Tracks from “Incandescent,” as well as those from their earlier release this year, have recently been featured on Vermont Public Radio, WEQX, and WEXT with critical praise from Burlington area’s Seven Days magazine.

For more on Luminous Crush, visit www.luminouscrush.com. Check out In the Moment Records at www.facebook.com/inthemomentrecords.