Ludlow’s Silver Spoon

LUDLOW, Vt. – What do you do when you have inherited your grandmother’s silverware, and feel guilty because you aren’t sure what to do with it? Steven Manning has the solution.

Manning came to Ludlow in 1995 and opened the Silver Spoon and Depot Street Gallery with an idea that he had in college. Steven takes silverware and turns it into functional art, whether it is a ring, a bracelet, or a clever connection between a knife and fork that he turns into a bud vase. Do you care for something more interactive? Steven has mastered the balancing and spinning silverware, sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Steven opened the eclectic shop that is also home to over 150 artists that he proudly displays. In one corner you might be browsing greeting cards, in another corner a piece of original artwork, or a well thought out piece of Vermont handmade craftsmanship in the form of soaps, candles, and wooden signs. When asked what Steven does in the summer, he takes his silverware on the road to art shows throughout New England.

What is next? Steven pointed to his store, content with the homey feel, and the personal connections that he makes with each customer. It is clear after 30 years he is one Ludlow business that is here to stay, with the right attitude, and a must-see environment that is both fun and artistic. You can stop by and meet Steven Manning and his team seven days a week at 44 Depot Street in Ludlow.