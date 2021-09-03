Ludlow Rotary Club prepares for 30th Annual Chili Cook-off

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 30th Annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support. Admission per person includes chili, bread, ice cream, and cider.

Chili entries are welcome from individuals, clubs, and businesses. An entry fee will include a table space and sterno to keep the chili warm. Participants are responsible for arriving between 10:30-10:45 a.m. the day of the cook-off.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category. Awards will be given to the chili entry with the most voted in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest, and Team Spirit categories. Chili entrants are asked to provide four gallons of chili for this event and be there to serve the chili.

Please mail your name, address, and phone number along with chili entry fee to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 616, Ludlow, VT 05149. For more information, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479.