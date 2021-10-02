Ludlow Rotary Club hosts 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 30th Annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support. Admission fee includes chili, bread, ice cream, and cider.

Currently, 24 entrants will be competing for the various awards offered by the cook-off. It will be an opportunity for cook-off guests to taste a wide variety of chili and enjoy great local cider and Vermont ice cream. Special thanks to Wilcox Dairy, Ludlow Shaw’s, Okemo Mountain Resort, William Raveis Vermont Properties, and Black River Produce for their annual contributions to make the event happen.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category. Awards will be given to the chili entry with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest, and Team Spirit categories. Judges for the chili cook-off will include Alice Nitka, Brendan McNamara, and Anthony Segreto.