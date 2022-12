LUDLOW, Vt. – The American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow, Vt. will be hosting their Annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday Dec. 17, from 1-4 p.m. There will be a multitude of activities, including cookie and ornament decorating, games, and face painting. There will even be a very special appearance by Santa himself. Stop by the American Legion 133 Main St. Ludlow, Vt. on Dec. 17.