Ludlow fishing derby

LUDLOW, Vt. – As the warm days of spring approach, it’s time to gather the family and explore the great outdoors. Black River Valley Rod & Gun Club is thrilled to announce our annual Youth Fishing Derby, a cherished tradition that offers young anglers the chance to connect with nature, learn new skills, and create lifelong memories. This year’s event promises to give the youth of the community the exciting chance to maybe catch their first fish of their lives, and to participate in the Lets Go Fishing activities, as well as winning trophies.

This year’s derby will be held May 10, from 8-11 a.m., at Cook’s Pond on Rod and Gun Club Road, Ludlow, Vt. Our fishing derby is open to girls and boys, ages 4-15.

Trophies will be awarded for total weight of five fish caught in three age categories for girls and boys. Additional prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, and largest fish caught. Families are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear.

Youngsters will be able to learn and enjoy the sport of fishing with hands-on experience in a safe and supportive environment. Whether your child is a seasoned angler or a first-time fisher, they’ll have the opportunity to learn about different fishing techniques, local fish species, and the importance of preserving our aquatic ecosystem though The Lets Go Fishing program. Let’s Go Fishing is part of the Expanding Horizons program in partnership with the State of Vermont, which the club is proud to highlight. This program aims to introduce young people to the joys of fishing while emphasizing responsible angling and conservation practices. By participating in this program, children will gain a deeper appreciation for Vermont’s natural resources and learn how to fish sustainably. For more information regarding the Let Go Fishing program, please visit the Vermont Fish and Game Department’s website and look for The Lets Go Fishing link.

Black River valley Rod and Gun Club is committed to nurturing the next generation of conservationists. Each summer, we offer scholarships for local youth to attend The Green Mountain Conservation Camp on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont. This unique experience allows campers to immerse themselves in nature, engage in hands-on environmental education, and develop a strong appreciation for the outdoors. At camp, participants will explore diverse habitats, participate in outdoor activities like hiking and canoeing, and learn about wildlife management, forestry, and ecology. It’s an unforgettable opportunity to make new friends and gain valuable skills that will last a lifetime. For more information regarding the club’s scholarship program visit www.blackrivervalleyrodandgunclub.com.