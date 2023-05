LUDLOW, Vt. – Since May 21, artworks by students from Ludlow and Mount Holly Elementary Schools have adorned businesses along Ludlow’s Main Street. Three pieces created by each student from both schools are hung in the windows of Benson’s Chevrolet, Shaw’s, Goodman’s American Pie, Gamebird, The Hatchery, Cristal’s Studio Salon, DJ’s Restaurant, and The Book Nook, creating an “art display walk” through Ludlow. The works will remain on display until June 8.