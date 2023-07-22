LTE Weston Theater Season 87 updates

Dear Friends & Supporters,

Thank you for your patience and generosity this past week. As you have likely heard, the impact of the July flood has far eclipsed that of Hurricane Irene. The damage to The Playhouse, our offices, and our residences in town is extensive. What’s more, the flooding occurred at the height of the summer when “Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” “What the Constitution Means to Me,” and “Singin’ in the Rain” were all underway. The extremity of the damage combined with the difficulty of the timing requires us to make some essential changes to the remainder of our season. Know that we are heartbroken and do not make these decisions lightly. Here is an update for you about how the show will go on in Weston for the remainder of the season:

“What the Constitution Means to Me” will continue its successful run of performances at Walker Farm as scheduled.

“Singin’ in the Rain” will perform its much-anticipated run, as scheduled, from Aug. 3-20. The Playhouse needs extensive repairs before it can reopen to audiences, so “Singin’” will move to our intimate Walker Farm theater, bringing you close to the heart of the show. Expect a vibrant musical experience that embraces all the spirit and magic of this beloved story. The talents of our cast and the songs you love will take center stage, accompanied by costumes and props that will transport you back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. And, rest assured, we’ll have tap-dancing sequences that will dazzle and delight. If you are a current ticket holder for “Singin’ in the Rain,” the box office team is preemptively reassigning your current Playhouse seats to as similar seating as possible at Walker Farm. Based on seating capacity at our smaller venue, some flexibility around the date of your performance may be necessary. These tickets will be processed in the order they were purchased. The box office team has taken great care to ensure that your seat at Walker Farm will provide an excellent view of the show aligned with your seat choice at The Playhouse. You will receive a confirmation email with your updated tickets and information. If we determine we need to reseat you on a different date, we will reach out directly to accommodate your preferences. For any additional needs or questions, please contact tickets@westontheater.org for the quickest response.

“The Porch on Windy Hill” will be postponed until the summer of 2024. Current ticket holders have the option to retain their tickets to use next year, receive a refund, or donate the tickets and re-purchase in 2024.

“Let there be Love” will be canceled. Stay tuned for future plans for this wonderful play. Current ticket holders have the option to receive a refund, ticket credit for future use, or donate the ticket value.

Road access to Weston is available from all directions. While construction crews continue to improve the condition of roads throughout Vermont, the access points can change quickly across the region. Please allow for a few extra minutes of travel to your scheduled performance.

We appreciate your understanding and flexibility. The story of Weston Theater Company and its community of friends near and far has always been one of resilience. Together with your support and friendship, we will overcome these challenges. Know that we will keep you updated regularly through email, our website, and social media platforms. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our dedicated box office team, who are working tirelessly to support you. At this moment, emailing them at tickets@westontheater.org is more effective than phone calls and will get you prompter service. Your support means the world to us. Thank you for being an integral part of Weston Theater Company. Stay safe, and we look forward to sharing the stage with you soon.

With Gratitude,

Susanna and the Weston Team