“Love Letters” raises over $2,000 for Parkinson’s

LUDLOW, Vt. – The recent Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) production of the play “Love Letters” drew a very large audience, whose donations exceeded $2,000. Featuring Linda and George Thomson as the readers, the play, by A. R. Gurney, tells the story of two people writing to each other as they go through two very different lives. It shows how two very different personalities can develop a strong and deep affection that transcends a very sedate life, compared to one that is full of chaos. All donations from the play will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of Janet Pace, longtime secretary and founding member of FOLA, who passed away due to Parkinson’s disease. Pictured are Linda and George Thomson as they appeared on the Heald Auditorium stage at Ludlow Town Hall as they read the letters.