Lotus lantern craft worksop

REGION – On Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. join The Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project (“KSCPP”) and the Springfield Town Library for a workshop over Zoom to create a traditional Korean lotus flower lantern. KSCPP is a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing a greater awareness and understanding of Korean history and culture.

The presenter from KSCPP will lead patrons through the creation of their lotus flower lanterns using provided materials. After the lantern craft, patrons will watch a documentary on the history and culture of Korea. Since 2005, KSCPP has hosted this class more than 200 times at different libraries across the United States. Thank you to the Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) for sponsoring this.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.

Sign-up is required to attend www.bit.ly/3lroTbd.