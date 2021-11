LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Holiday Tree Lighting has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Bring the kids to see Santa, sing carols along with the community, and marvel at the lighted tree recently installed in the plaza. Afterwards, all are invited to have cookies and hot drinks at Neighborhood Connections.

Neighborhood Connections is located in the Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.