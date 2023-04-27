Local second graders make animation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Second-graders at Springfield’s Elm Hill School all drew faces to animate part of Richard Blanco’s inaugural poem, One Today. They made and decorated all the paper cutouts to illustrate the varied scenes, then worked with Melissa Post two or three at a time to film the animation. One child moved the figures a small amount, then the “cameraperson” took three photos, and the process was repeated with the cameraperson and animator switching roles. It takes 18 shots for one second of film. Next, the powerful words of the poem – slightly abridged – were recorded with the movie.

See the One Today animation at www.youtu.be/QUTMjI5o5sE.

Melissa and production assistant Diane Kemble are volunteers and board members of Gallery at the VAULT. They’re also retired Springfield teachers. Thank you to the wonderful staff and students of Elm Hill School, and to Claremont Savings Bank for funding expenses for materials. This was a real community effort.