Local dancers perform “Thumbelina” in outdoor shows

REGION – Come revel in a magical family-friendly production of “Thumbelina” set outdoors in early summer in Vermont. These performances are the premiere of a brand-new story ballet choreographed by Ashley Hensel-Browning set to Vermont composer Evan Premo’s “Thumbelina,” an original musical setting of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a tiny girl who goes on a big adventure, performed by local dancers from throughout Windsor County.

Performances June 23 will be held at Brown Field in Springfield, Vt. at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Performances June 25 will be held at Cobleigh Field in Chester, Vt. at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

All performances will be outside and will be following current Covid-19 guidelines for outside events. Performances are free, however, a donation table will be available for folks interested in supporting the production. This 45-minute production is perfect for audiences of all ages. Reservations are required as seating will be limited.

Tickets by can reserved by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/thumbelina-a-vermont-grown-story-ballet-tickets-155512950421 or by emailing dancewithashley@gmail.com with the date and time of the performance you’d like to attend and the number of people in your party.

Rain dates for the June 23 performances will be held during the same times June 24. Rain dates for the June 25 performances will be held Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

This production is generously supported by many members of our greater community, the Dance Factory in Springfield, Vt., and the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. This project is also supported by a fiscal sponsorship with the Vermont Dance Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to expand the visibility and accessibility of dance throughout the state of Vermont. Vermont Dance Alliance believes that dance is a transformational art form. By providing a network of resources for dance artists and educational opportunities for movers and audiences, we expand the visibility and accessibility of dance in Vermont and bolster the creative economy of the state. Learn more at www.vermontdance.org.