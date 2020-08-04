Local Artists Expo at the Custer Sharp House rescheduled

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society has rescheduled the annual Local Artists Expo. The exhibit will run from Aug. 22 to Sept. 12 at Londonderry Arts and Historical Society headquarters, The Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd., in Londonderry. Exhibit hours are Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton at 917-602-2153 or gbuxtonhaha@gmail.com or Val Johnson at 802-875-3865 or valjean43@vermontel.net.

New receiving dates are Aug. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Show opens Saturday, Aug. 22. Artists should provide paperwork with artist’s name, email, phone, address, and complete list of works. All art must contain information on the back including artist’s name, phone, title, description, and price. Art must be hangable and ready to install and sell. No pieces larger than 2.5 feet in any direction.

We also plan to have the works available online. Since we aren’t restricted by hanging space there, it is a great optional opportunity for artists to showcase additional works to the ones actually hung in the show. Please send good digital pictures, smaller than 2MB each, and corresponding information of the works. This will make putting work online much easier.

Visit www.LAHSVT.org for more information on other events and programming.