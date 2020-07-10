Local Artists Expo at the Custer Sharp House in August

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society will exhibit the works of local artists from Aug. 1-29 at its headquarters, the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd., in Londonderry. Exhibit hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., opening Aug. 1.

If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton, 917-602-2153 or gbuxtonhaha@gmail.com, or Val Johnson, 802-875-3865 or valjean43@vermontel.net.

Receiving dates are July 16, 17, 23, and 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or by appointment.

Artists should provide paperwork with artist’s name, email, phone number, address, and complete list of works. All art must contain information on the back including artist’s name, phone number, title, description of that work, and price. Art must be hangable and ready to install and sell. If it isn’t, please do not submit it. No pieces larger than two feet in any direction.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is the former home of artists Bernadine Custer and Jimmy Sharp. The exhibit space has been improved with new lighting and a display system. “These upgrades enable makes this a wonderful exhibit space,” says Annie Campbell, co-president of LAHS.

Visit www.LAHSVT.org for more information on other events and programming. Find @LondonderryArtAndHistoricalSociety on Facebook.