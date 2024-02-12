Local artistic talent at the Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Immerse in a world of creativity and vision at the Claremont Opera House John D. Bennett Atrium Gallery. The upcoming “Photography and Prints” exhibit and artist reception will shine a spotlight on the incredible works of two locally acclaimed artists.

On Feb. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m., the Claremont Opera House invites the community to join in the celebration of acclaimed photographer Susan Lirakis and talented woodblock print artist Kait Armstrong. The evening will feature an intimate opportunity to gain insight into the inspiration behind the artwork. Attendees will have the chance to delve into the artistic process and ask questions to gain deeper understanding.

“The Claremont Opera House mission is to build community through diverse arts experiences. It is my pleasure to feature local artists with unique perspectives, showcasing their work in our Atrium Gallery” shares Christine Hawkins, Claremont Opera House board member and fellow local artist arranging the gallery exhibit.

The Claremont Opera House Atrium Gallery committee will serve select wine, cheese, and light refreshments during the reception. The evening offers everyone, from the seasoned art connoisseur, to newcomers eager to explore diverse expressions of talent, a chance to mingle with creative enthusiasts and admirers of the local arts scene.

Gallery admission and the artist reception are free. Guests should enter through the elevator entrance to the 5th floor of the Claremont City Hall building at 58 Opera House Square. “Photography and Prints” will also be open for casual viewing from Feb. 9 – March 23 during Claremont Opera House public events, including the “Steel Magnolias” theater performance on Feb. 23 and 24, and the Johnny Folsom 4 concert on Mar. 9. For additional information or questions, contact the Claremont Opera House at 603-542-0064.