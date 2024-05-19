Local artist Robert O’Brien to participate in Vermont Open Studios

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Local artist Robert O’Brien will be participating in this year’s Spring Open Studio Weekend, sponsored by the Vermont Crafts Council. The dates are Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 10a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. O’Brien’s studio is located at 2811 Weathersfield Center Road in Weathersfield Center. He will be exhibiting some new watercolor paintings, prints, note cards, and other art-related items. Refreshments will be served both days, and all are welcome. Look for the bright yellow signs to lead your way. O’Brien will be in Studio 77. Maps are available at travel centers and many places of business elsewhere statewide. It will be a great weekend to celebrate the beginning of the summer season, and view great art.

For more information on O’Brien’s work, visit www.robertjobrien.com.