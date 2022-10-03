Local artist brings new eyes to old buildings

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Artist Ricky McEachern will feature a half-dozen buildings from his new hometown of Saxtons River, Vt. in his new, oil painting exhibit, which will be on display for a month in one of those very buildings. There will be an opening reception Friday, Oct. 7 from 6–9 p.m. at 26a Main Street, a.k.a. “The Cute Red Building.”

McEachern has titled the show “Wood & Light” and calls it a celebration of the many interesting manmade structures found in New England and their play with natural light.

“I think of this work as a series of portraits. I am hoping I can show each one’s unique personality and maybe capture a glimpse of its past glory,” he said.

The selection of paintings includes buildings that were once part of the village’s busy economy, including the wool pullery, the former hardware store, the one-time grocery store where the show is mounted, as well as repurposed buildings, including a house now used for costume storage and the former Christ’s Church, which has become a community center known as 24 Main.

McEachern is sprinkling the show with tantalizing bits of entertainment, including Ken Rokicki on Latin guitar at the opening, guitarist and singer Jonny O of Pizza Stone on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, and an Art, Poetry and Open Mic event for poets to read works inspired by wood and light and emceed by poet Rebecca Cross Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2–4 p.m.

In collaboration with the Saxtons River Historical Society, McEachern has scheduled a Saxtons River Memory Circle Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2–4 p.m. for folks to share stories about the buildings depicted in the paintings. The historical society has also created a pamphlet with information about the buildings and a map for a self-guided walking tour.

The gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Oct. 29, or by request.

Examples of McEachern’s work can be seen at www.rickymceachernartist.com. He is also the producer of the podcast Eager to Know, which engages conversations with creative-leaning people.