Live stand-up comedy with the Vermont Comedy All Stars

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and the Vermont Comedy All Stars have partnered up for a night of live stand-up comedy at the Next Stage Theater in Putney, Vt., Friday, Nov. 12, from 7:30-9 p.m. Featured performers will include several contest-winning and touring comedians most often seen in the Burlington area.

While Next Stage has hosted many national and international music acts, this will be their first foray into live comedy at the refurbished theater in Putney. “We are delighted to bring some great stand-up comedy to the beautiful Next Stage theater, and to southern Vermont,” said Gordon Clark, the producer and host of the show, and coordinator of Vermont Comedy All Stars. “For too long Burlington has been a lone focal point of great comedy in the Green Mountain State, and we plan to change that with this show!”

The cast of stellar performers includes Tracy Dolan, who has been featured in Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival and the New York’s She Devil Comedy Festival and has opened for national acts including Gary Gulman, Hari Kondbolu, and SNL alums Tim Meadows and Jim Bruer; Jared Hall, a two-time finalist in Vermont’s Funniest Comedian contest held annually at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington, who has opened for Michael Ian Black, Jen Kirkman, and Todd Barry; and Marlon “Big Fish” Fisher, a Moth Story Slam Host and another finalist in the Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest. Local Brattleboro comedians Marisa Imon and Paul Manza will round out the line up, along with Troy, N.Y., comic import Gwen Lockwood.

Local comedian, performance artist, and owner of SoBo Studio in Brattleboro, Toni Nagy, who is co-producing the show, noted that it is more important than ever to maintain our sense of humor as we head into the cold winter months, particularly during difficult times. She added, “It is often said that laughter is the best medicine, and this night of comedy is designed to heal the hole in your soul!”

There will be a cash bar for the show. To ensure everyone’s safety during Covid, Next Stage is requiring that attendees present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test upon entrance and that masks are worn while inside.

Come support your local community of comedic artists. It will be a night of organic, fair-trade, local, biodynamic, homegrown Vermont comedy! Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.nextstagearts.org.