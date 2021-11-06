Live concert featuring Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., FOLA has worked with the Little Yellow House Studio to arrange a live musical concert featuring Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino, entitled “Blue Skies Cabaret.”

Susan and Lisa will perform some of their favorite songs from the Great American Songbook as well as original tunes by Lisa. Song selections include “Blue Skies,” “It Might as Well be Spring,” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” as well as selections from Lisa’s recent albums.

“We are so excited to be performing live after producing two virtual concerts for the local community in 2020,” says Haefner. “We hope the audience will sit back, relax, enjoy, and even hum along.”

Susan Haefner is a professional actor, director, teacher, and Broadway veteran, and is now proud to call Vermont home. She has appeared in over 25 productions at Weston Playhouse, as well as in many plays at Northern Stage in White River Junction and Shaker Bridge Theatre in Enfield, N.H. Recently, Susan appeared as Rosemary in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at Music Theatre of Connecticut. This was Susan’s fifth time in the role, which she originated at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Susan’s Broadway credits include “State Fair,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and “42nd Street.”

Lisa Brigantino is an award-winning singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, music director, and accompanist with a Master of Music in music composition and theory from SUNY Fredonia. Her original songs span numerous genres, and she also composes for TV, film, advertising, theater, and more. Lisa has performed her original music at a variety of venues and notable festivals in the U.S. She has released three full-length albums of original music, her latest being the critically-acclaimed album “I’ll Waltz Before I Go,” an eclectic collection of her songs ranging from folk to rock, old-time, Americana, and more. Lisa was an original member of Lez Zeppelin, the world’s first all-girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, and toured internationally with the band until 2009 when she turned her focus to her original music.

This event is open to everyone and is free. Donations are appreciated. Per the town policy, all unvaccinated persons must wear a mask; the policy further recommends that vaccinated persons should also wear a mask.