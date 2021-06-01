Little Yellow House Studio’s “Tea & Twain” will stream until June 14

ANDOVER, Vt. – Due to popular demand, Little Yellow House Studio’s spring production of “Tea & Twain” is available for streaming until June 14. “Tea & Twain” stars Broadway, film, and television actor Ron Crawford as the renowned American author and satirist Mark Twain.

Viewers are invited to enjoy a favorite cup of tea as Ron performs his one-man show “Travels with Mark Twain” based on Twain’s famous traveling lecture series, featuring readings from some of his most beloved works. The performance, recorded on Zoom May 2, recreates Twain’s lectures from a hundred years ago, his adventures as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi, his mining days out West, the Hawaiian Islands, and his first tour of Europe along with his caustic, humorous observations – and a few tall stories.

Little Yellow House Studio composer and musician Lisa Brigantino supplied pre-show music for the production, and her arrangement of Scott Joplin’s “Pineapple Rag” is featured in this performance from May 2.

The performance is “pay what you can” and tickets can be purchased at www.littleyellowhousestudio.com/events. The streaming link will be emailed within 24 hours of ticket purchase.

“Tea & Twain” is the inaugural theater production presented by Little Yellow House Studio, launched in 2020 with a mission to educate and inspire students of the arts and grow community through performing arts. Little Yellow House Studio also offers voice, acting, musical theater and communications coaching, educational residencies, virtual and live music concerts as well as video production services. For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit www.littleyellowhousestudio.com.